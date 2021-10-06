Police Confirm Suspect Responsible For Texas High School Shooting That Injured At Least Four People Is In Custody

Roommates, unfortunately, another school shooting has occurred, but thankfully as of now, there have been no reported deaths. According to CNN, the suspect responsible for the incident Timothy Simpkins, who was previously at large after the shooting, has been apprehended by police and is in custody.

Timothy, an 18-year-old student at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. Reports state they believe the shooting happened at 9:15 a.m., which resulted in at least four people being injured, and the incident occured after he was involved in a fight, where he then drew his gun. Videos of the alleged fight made rounds on social media shortly following the shooting.

Of the four people injured, two were shot, and three were hospitalized. Thankfully all three of those individuals hospitalized are expected to survive, said Assistant Police Chief Kolbye. One male student who was in the intensive care unit is out of surgery. When authorities searched for Timothy, the Arlington police utilized their Twitter account to share a photo of the suspect, his license plate, and a description of the Dodge Charger he was driving.

Also, authorities started a methodical search in conjunction with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find him. Timothy was located in Grand Prairie, a neighboring city a few miles away from the high school. When he was apprehended, the weapon police believe he used during the shooting, a .45 caliber handgun, was recovered. However, Chief Daniel Scesney said the police hadn’t confirmed it yet. They will have to wait on results after the gun is tested for ballistics with ATF.

Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident.

