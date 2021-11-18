Police Charge Zac Stacy With Two Felonies While Ex-Girlfriend Alleges He’s Being Hidden By Friends

Early Thursday, a graphic video reportedly showed Zac Stacy brutally beating on his ex-girlfriend. Just a few feet away, their infant son cried. Zac is seen slamming, punching and slapping the woman. Per TMZ, police are looking for Zac and urging him to turn himself in.

His charges are related to aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The woman, by the name Kris Evans on social media, had injuries on her face, torso and legs according to police. They responded to a call from her last weekend, but Zac was already gone.

She also took to her Instagram account and alleged Zac’s friends might be hiding him. She shared details of his car and urged anyone who sees him to call authorities.

“He’s still not apprehended, I don’t know why,” she said in a video on Thursday. “His friends are hiding him.”

The mother also shared a boomerang of the baby heard in the video clip. She said their son is “happy and healthy.”

