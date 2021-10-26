Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Paint On George Floyd Statue In NYC

Earlier this month a George Floyd statue placed in New York City was vandalized. At the time, an unknown suspect was captured on surveillance footage throwing gray paint on the face of the artwork. Well, it looks like police finally caught up with the perp. According to CBS New York, Micah Beals was arrested on Monday in connection to the crime.

The 37-year-old was taken into custody with a second-degree, criminal mischief charge. As previously seen, Micah allegedly lingered near the artwork before riding pass it and throwing the paint. Members of Confront Art, who installed the temporary exhibition, cleaned up the statue within the same day. The statues of John Lewis and Breonna Taylor were not vandalized.

The exhibition called “See Injustice” is only scheduled to be displayed until October 30. Afterwards, the organization plans to tour it across U.S. cities.

This is a developing story.

