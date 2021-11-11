PNG court permits Oil Search investors to vote on Santos deal

Article content

A Papua New Guinea court has allowed Oil Search Ltd shareholders to vote on its merger with Australia’s Santos Ltd, both companies said on Thursday, while also winning the backing of an independent advisory firm for the deal.

The scheme meeting will take place on Dec. 7, as per the orders from the National Court of Papua New Guinea.

The PNG government had previously raised concerns about the A$8 billion ($5.90 billion) acquisition by Santos, saying it would harm national interests as it could result in a foreign firm holding too much of domestic oil and gas resources.