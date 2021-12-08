Put some respeck on his name! The man who found the cash and checks inside of the Lakewood Church is looking for recognition from Joel Osteen.

Only known by his first name, Justin, the plumber stated he attended Service on Sunday, and said he was expecting Osteen to address it but he never did.

“I wanted to hear [Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’” he expressed.

Justin also expressed he is “upset” that Joel never said anything about it. “I feel like, at this point, I should have heard something,” he said. “I’m just a little upset.”

As previously reported, in 2014, $600,000 in checks and cash was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, Lakewood Church. Although a large reward was offered if individuals provided information, the case remained unsolved until Justin found the money.

Justin initially spoke about finding the money on a radio show, “The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo & Erik ” on 100.3 FM The Bull. He called in and stated, “I went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall. I was like, ‘oh wow.’ I got my flashlight, shined up in there.”

There was a $25,000 reward for anyone with information about the money. Unfortunately, Justin won’t get it because that statute of limitations has expired.

Roomies, what y’all think about this?

The post Plumber Who Found Lost Checks & Money At Joel Osteen’s Church Is “Upset” He Hasn’t Heard From The Megachurch (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.