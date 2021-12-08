Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Plumber Who Found Lost Checks & Money At Joel Osteen’s Church Is “Upset” He Hasn’t Heard From The Megachurch (Update) - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Plumber Who Found Lost Checks & Money At Joel Osteen’s Church Is “Upset” He Hasn’t Heard From The Megachurch (Update)
Entertainment

Plumber Who Found Lost Checks & Money At Joel Osteen’s Church Is “Upset” He Hasn’t Heard From The Megachurch (Update)

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Justin-church-joel-osteen

Justin-church-joel-osteen

Justin-church-joel-osteen

Put some respeck on his name! The man who found the cash and checks inside of the Lakewood Church is looking for recognition from Joel Osteen.

Only known by his first name, Justin, the plumber stated he attended Service on Sunday, and said he was expecting Osteen to address it but he never did.

“I wanted to hear [Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’” he expressed.

Justin also expressed he is “upset” that Joel never said anything about it.  “I feel like, at this point, I should have heard something,” he said. “I’m just a little upset.”

As previously reported, in 2014, $600,000 in checks and cash was stolen from a safe at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, Lakewood Church. Although a large reward was offered if individuals provided information, the case remained unsolved until Justin found the money.

Justin initially spoke about finding the money on a radio show, “The Morning Bullpen with George, Mo & Erik ” on 100.3 FM The Bull. He called in and stated, “I went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall. I was like, ‘oh wow.’ I got my flashlight, shined up in there.”

There was a $25,000 reward for anyone with information about the money. Unfortunately, Justin won’t get it because that statute of limitations has expired.

Roomies, what y’all think about this?

The post Plumber Who Found Lost Checks & Money At Joel Osteen’s Church Is “Upset” He Hasn’t Heard From The Megachurch (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Plumber Who Found Money At Joel Osteen’s Church...

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux Reunite, ‘Facts Of...

Ed Sheeran Says He "Almost Killed" Elton John...

Erica Mena Issues An Apology To The Woman...

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Orange Bikini During Yacht Vacation...

15 Actors Who Are A Delight To Work...

Brooke Shields Reflects On Barbara Walters Interview

Tristan Thompson Files Gag Order On Maralee Nichols...

Kate McKinnon’s Best “Saturday Night Live” Characters

Chris Cuomo Announces He’s Stepping Away From SiriusXM...

Leave a Comment