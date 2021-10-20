Plies Supports Magic Johnson’s Comments About NBA Players Being Vaccinated And Speaks About HIV Comparisons

Roommates, the conversation surrounding NBA players being vaccinated has reached new heights recently, when star Kyrie Irving was prohibited from playing or practicing with his team because he is not vaccinated—and now Plies has stepped in with his take on the situation. Taking to social media, Plies supported Magic Johnson’s recent comments stating that NBA players should be vaccinated, while also speaking on the comparisons between playing with unvaccinated players and those who have HIV.

Plies regularly uses social media to give his opinion on a wide range of topics, including politics and relationships, now he’s added to the NBA vaccination conversation. Posting to Twitter, Plies made a series of tweets following Magic Johnson’s interview surrounding the same topic.

Plies wrote:

“People Say The NBA Let Magic Play With HIV. U Can’t Contract HIV From Shaking Hands, Hugging, Coughing, & Running Up & Down The Court. COVID U CAN. HIV Is Transmitted Thru (Or Unscreened), Birth & Unprotected Sex. If Players Were Havin Babies, Sex Or Sharing, U Had A Point! If U Wanna Make The Rules Then U Have To Get Your Own Sh*t!!!!!”

As we previously reported, Sean Marks, General Manager of the Brooklyn Nets, recently stated that star player Kyrie Irving “will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.” This follows various reports of Kyrie’s hesitancy to get vaccinated and the issues it has caused his teammates and the NBA.

Via statement from the Nets, the team decided that Kyrie would not be allowed to play part-time and he would be welcomed to return once he complied with New York City’s vaccine mandates.

