Plies Shares A Special Moment On Stage With A Disabled Fan

Plies definitely loves and appreciates his fans, and he made sure it was known this past weekend during his show. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share videos of him sharing a special moment with a fan who is an amputee and he explained how the young woman was able to inspire him.

He said, “I’m Posting This Video B/c Of How This Ambitious Young Queen Really Touched My Life. I’m Not Sure Of Her Name & Or The Reasoning For Her Amputation (Leg). But This Moment Has Refocused & Reshaped So Much In My Life In Such A Short Period Of Time. Your Courage, Your Energy & More Importantly Your Resilience Towards Life Is Unmatched.”

Plies continued, “I Took Something Of My Neck That Has Been Passed Down For Years In My Family B/c I Wanted U To Have It As A Token Of My Appreciation To U!!! I Hope U Keep It Forever & Or Pass It Alone To That Person That Impacts Your Life The Way U Did Mine. Keep Living Your Life To The Fullest & Thank U For Allowing Me To Be a part Of Your Birthday Celebration. God Bless U Queen!!!!”

He also shared a video of him and the fan turning up on stage together in celebration of her birthday.

Plies is known for taking to social media to share special moments such as this, and also his opinion on many trending topics.

