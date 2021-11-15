Pledging to retain stimulus, BOJ’s Kuroda projects inflation near 1% mid-next yr

Article content TOKYO — Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expects inflation to accelerate to around 1% in the first half of next year as the economy recovers to pre-coronavirus levels, pledging to maintain ultra-easy policy in hopes of a consumption-driven recovery. With inflation still short of its 2% target, the BOJ will maintain its “powerful” monetary easing and stand ready to ramp up stimulus, even as other central banks head for an exit from crisis-mode policies, Kuroda said on Monday.

Article content “We expect consumer inflation to gradually accelerate to around 1% at about the middle of next year as the output gap turns positive,” he said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan. “Even if inflation does hit 1%, it’s still quite distant from our 2% target. As such, we will absolutely not consider dialing back or abandoning ultra-loose policy,” Kuroda told a news conference after meeting with the business leaders. Kuroda said the recovery in the world’s third-largest economy has been “somewhat slower than initially expected,” as COVID-19 curbs and parts shortages hit consumption and output. “But the mechanism for an economic recovery remains intact,” he said, adding that growth is seen recovering to pre-pandemic levels in the first half of 2022 as the lifting of state of emergency curbs helps revive consumption.