It looks like Pretty Ricky’s Pleasure P now has the honor of being called a grandfather.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to announce the news and to also share a photo of his adorable grandson Amir Marcus Cooper.

He said, “Been so busy with tour and stuff that I forgot to tell you guys about this little blessing. He came a month early weighing in at 6 pounds. Introducing you guys to my Grandson Amir Marcus cooper. I had a son while i was young, now i have a grandson while I’m young. What a blessing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

At the moment, Pleasure P is on tour with his group Pretty Ricky. They are currently a part of the Millennium Tour 2021, along with Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, and Lloyd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Pleasure P Reveals That He Is Now A Grandfather appeared first on The Shade Room.