PleasrDAO adds $4M ‘OG NFT’ Wu-Tang Clan album to its collection By Cointelegraph

PleasrDAO has revealed itself to be the new owners of Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind, unreleased album ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’.
The 74 members of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) now share collective ownership of the album. The group purchased the sole copy of the album from the US federal government for $4 million at the end of July this year, collected it in September and moved it to a vault at an undisclosed location in New York. The DAO has minted the ownership deed as an NFT with the help of crypto savvy attorney Peter Scoolidge.
