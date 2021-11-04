Playco Partners with Immutable X To Bring Gas-Free NFTs on Ethereum to Instant Play Gamers By DailyCoin

Playco Partners with Immutable X To Bring Gas-Free NFTs on Ethereum to Instant Play Gamers



Playco, the global leader in instant gaming, is partnering with Immutable X, the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs, to power frictionless integration of gas-free and carbon neutral NFTs into its instant-play games that have been played by more than 500 million players globally. Both companies believe instant, rich, seamless NFT-centric gaming experiences – with NFTs shareable across multiple messengers and all mobile and desktop browsers – can drive massive adoption and deeply rewarding gameplay experiences.

In September, Playco launched its Storyverse interactive storytelling platform to empower creators to publish their own games directly into their own social channels, deepening the relationship with fans and opening new opportunities for them to interact and monetize across multiple platforms and billions of potential fans. Through partnership with Immutable X, Playco’s massive enablement of NFTs across platforms, player demographics and game experiences marks another exciting step in redefining user experience and innovation in gaming.

Playco will leverage Immutable’s deep expertise in blockchain gaming and NFT technology to partner closely on several game releases over the coming year. The partnership will add depth to player experiences by allowing gamers to collect and trade discrete moments from their favorite games, while enjoying gas-free and carbon neutral NFT trades on a dedicated marketplace powered by Immutable X. Immutable X is built on top of StarkWare’s industry defining zero-knowledge proof technology.

“Delighting our gaming communities with NFT drops directly contributes to our mission to bring people together through games, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Immutable X to make it happen. Each minted NFT is an opportunity for people to connect around and share moments that matter to them. With NFTs, we’re able to take meaningful gaming moments and turn them into lasting collectibles to be enjoyed, shared, or traded,”

said Michael Carter, Playco CEO and Co-Founder.

Speaking of the partnership, Robbie Ferguson, Immutable President and Co-Founder, said

“Playco’s vision for redefining gaming experiences using NFTs is a fantastic way to align incentives with gamers. Immutable X makes it very easy for leading game companies to integrate NFTs into their experiences without sacrificing security and speed, and we are thrilled to power Playco’s foray into NFTs. We look forward to expanding our partnership with the team at Playco.”

By providing the world’s most advanced web-based, instant gaming technology across huge platforms such as Facebook (NASDAQ:), TikTok, Zoom, Google (NASDAQ:) Play Instant, iOS App Clips, LINE Messenger, Rakuten Viber, Snapchat and more, Playco connects millions of friends and families and ultimately brings the world closer together through play. Without having to download additional apps, players can easily access their favorite games like Sway Stories, Heads Up!, Room Design and Trip Royale with a touch of a button.

