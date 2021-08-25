Play-to-Earn NFT Game Splinterlands Records 100K Daily Players By DailyCoin

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Play-to-Earn NFT Game Splinterlands Records 100K Daily Players



Splinterlands, an NFT trading card game, is pleased to confirm that they’ve recorded over 100K daily players. This represents a 9X growth in their daily users over last month, when there were 14,000 daily players. Splinterlands was also averaging 4M daily transactions, which is 4X network’s 1M per day, until they made efficiency improvements in order to scale the game to meet its high demand.

Compared to more traditional games, Splinterlands provides the highly-engaging, play-to-earn option, which helps with assigning real and organic value to gaming items. Splinterland players are averaging over $30,000 in total daily earned from renting out their cards & almost $250,000 in daily P2P market sales.

By creating real value, Splinterlands is able to achieve significantly higher retention rates on players. More than 43% of Splinterlands players bought the Summoner’s Spellbook upgrade, which grants users the ability to own their cards in perpetuity and potentially earn rewards while playing.

“The growth in our game has been nothing short of absurd,”

said Dr. Jesse

“Aggroed”

Reich, Splinterlands co-founder and CEO.

“After 3 years and a month we hit a hundred thousand all-time users. Two months later, we are hitting that mark in a single day. We’re on track for 1M card owners by the end of the year. This is parabolic growth and it appears to be accelerating. It’s been a wild ride since we introduced our Splintershard governance token and we are doing what we can to grow as an organization along with the growth of the game.”

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Join to get the flipside of crypto

Upgrade your inbox and get our DailyCoin editors’ picks 1x a week delivered straight to your inbox.

[contact-form-7]

You can always unsubscribe with just 1 click.

Continue reading on DailyCoin