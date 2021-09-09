Play-to-earn gold rush as Crypto Gaming Guild and Zebedee raise millions from VCs By Cointelegraph

Crypto Gaming United, a startup aiming to build a global community of nonfungible token (NFT)-focused play-to-earn gamers, hraised $5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round.
A Sept. 8 announcement notes the round was led by famed Australian venture capitalist Mark Carnegie and Chrono.tech CEO Sergei Sergienko — with the pair having co-founded the crypto-focused asset manager MHC Digital Finance.
