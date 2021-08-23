Play to Earn Blockchain Games – Top 10 Games to Earn Crypto While Playing By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Gaming is a part of human culture. As an industry, analysts predict that gaming will generate $218.7 billion in 2024. It affected people’s lives more than we know. Aside from developing games, competing in eSports, buying and selling in-game items, and hosting tournaments can net you millions of dollars.
In the past, gaming attracted the scorn of critics as they claimed that gaming is bad for you. It was frowned upon and considered as a waste of time. However, that belief may be old. Recent studies now show that there are many benefits to gaming.
Research reveals that there are cognitive benefits to gaming. Aside from that, the world health organization (WHO) has also changed its antagonistic stance on gaming. Amid the pandemic, WHO prescribe…
