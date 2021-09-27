Platts to launch carbon offset premiums for 14 major crude oil fields from Oct 1

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

SINGAPORE — Carbon emissions released

during the process of producing crude oil from Canada’s Cold

Lake, Iraq’s Kirkuk and the U.S. Bakken shale fields will cost

producers the most to offset, said global commodities agency S&P

Global Platts, ahead of the launch of new carbon

pricing instruments from Oct. 1.

Platts will launch carbon offset premiums on Oct. 1

alongside monthly carbon intensity calculations for 14 major

crude fields in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Norway and the Americas, the

agency said in a statement ahead of the Platts APPEC 2021

conference.

These instruments are aimed at meeting growing demand for

low-carbon crude supplies amid increasing scrutiny on greenhouse

gas emissions in oil production processes, it said.

Platts’ move comes after producers like Occidental

and Lundin Energy sold so-called 100%-carbon neutral

crude using carbon credit offsets earlier this year.

Last week, Asia’s largest refiner, Sinopec Corp,

also used carbon credits for the first time to fully offset

emissions from a 30,000-tonne Angolan crude cargo shipped to its

refinery for processing.

“Oil and gas will remain part of the energy mix for decades

to come,” said Deb Ryan, Platts’ head of low carbon market

analytics.

“In order for the world to meet ambitious emissions

reduction targets, a premium value needs to be associated with

the lowest carbon-intensity oil and gas assets.”

Platts’ monthly carbon intensity calculates greenhouse gas

emissions from well production to the storage terminal and takes

into account the API gravity and sulfur content for a specific

crude grade coming from an oil field.

The calculation, in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent

per barrel of oil equivalent, currently excludes emissions

during the exploration and drilling process.

Platts will also publish monthly assessments of

transportation carbon intensity along one relevant route per

source of crude.

The daily carbon intensity premium assessment is the premium

that a buyer would pay to offset the greenhouse gas emissions

generated through the production of each type of crude. This is

calculated using the daily Platts Carbon Removal Credit

assessment, the agency said.

For example, crude oil produced from Canada’s Cold Lake and

Iraq’s Kirkuk are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for

having the highest carbon intensity among the 14 fields.

Norway’s Johan Svendrup and Ekofisk have the lowest, Platts’

assessment in July showed.

It will cost producers of Cold Lake crude $1.637 per barrel

of oil equivalent (boe) to offset greenhouse gas emissions in a

$20 carbon price environment, and about $4 a barrel per boe for

a $50 carbon price.

“Calculating carbon intensity (CI) for oil fields allows a

greater understanding of the respective carbon footprint, which

enables market participants to focus on utilizing the lowest

carbon assets,” Paula VanLaningham, global head of carbon at

Platts said.

Crude Grade July Sulphu API CI CI

marginal r % Premium Premium

upstream CI $20 $50

(kgCO2eq/bo carbon in carbon in

e) $/boe $/boe

Middle East Fields

Kirkuk (Iraq) 58.84 2.24 36 1.177 2.942

Ghawar (Saudi 18.16 1.96 34 0.363 0.908

Arabia)

Africa Fields

Girassol 14.86 0.34 32 0.297 0.743

(Angola)

Europe Fields

Tengiz 19.26 0.51 46.4 0.385 0.963

(Kazakhstan)

Johan Sverdrup 3.73 0.81 28 0.075 0.187

(Norway)

Ekofisk 11.18 0.21 38.4 0.224 0.559

(Norway)

North American Fields

Cold Lake 81.87 3.5 20.73 1.637 4.094

(Canada)

Bakken (US) 30.86 0.07 42.24 0.617 1.543

Eagle Ford (US) 17.55 0.1 45.74 0.351 0.878

Mars-Ursa (US) 14.78 1.92 28.8 0.296 0.739

Permian 17.36 0.05 44.67 0.347 0.868

Delaware (US)

Permian Midland 19.97 0.04 39.37 0.399 0.999

(US)

Latin America Fields

Tupi (Brazil) 24.69 0.36 28 0.494 1.235

Cantarell 18.37 3.27 22 0.367 0.919

(Mexico)

Source: S&P Global Platts

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR