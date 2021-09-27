Platts to launch carbon offset premiums for 14 major crude oil fields from Oct 1

Article content
SINGAPORE — Carbon emissions released
during the process of producing crude oil from Canada’s Cold
Lake, Iraq’s Kirkuk and the U.S. Bakken shale fields will cost
producers the most to offset, said global commodities agency S&P
Global Platts, ahead of the launch of new carbon
pricing instruments from Oct. 1.
Platts will launch carbon offset premiums on Oct. 1
alongside monthly carbon intensity calculations for 14 major
crude fields in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Norway and the Americas, the
Article content
agency said in a statement ahead of the Platts APPEC 2021
conference.
These instruments are aimed at meeting growing demand for
low-carbon crude supplies amid increasing scrutiny on greenhouse
gas emissions in oil production processes, it said.
Platts’ move comes after producers like Occidental
and Lundin Energy sold so-called 100%-carbon neutral
crude using carbon credit offsets earlier this year.
Last week, Asia’s largest refiner, Sinopec Corp,
also used carbon credits for the first time to fully offset
emissions from a 30,000-tonne Angolan crude cargo shipped to its
refinery for processing.
“Oil and gas will remain part of the energy mix for decades
to come,” said Deb Ryan, Platts’ head of low carbon market
Article content
analytics.
“In order for the world to meet ambitious emissions
reduction targets, a premium value needs to be associated with
the lowest carbon-intensity oil and gas assets.”
Platts’ monthly carbon intensity calculates greenhouse gas
emissions from well production to the storage terminal and takes
into account the API gravity and sulfur content for a specific
crude grade coming from an oil field.
The calculation, in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent
per barrel of oil equivalent, currently excludes emissions
during the exploration and drilling process.
Platts will also publish monthly assessments of
transportation carbon intensity along one relevant route per
source of crude.
The daily carbon intensity premium assessment is the premium
Article content
that a buyer would pay to offset the greenhouse gas emissions
generated through the production of each type of crude. This is
calculated using the daily Platts Carbon Removal Credit
assessment, the agency said.
For example, crude oil produced from Canada’s Cold Lake and
Iraq’s Kirkuk are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for
having the highest carbon intensity among the 14 fields.
Norway’s Johan Svendrup and Ekofisk have the lowest, Platts’
assessment in July showed.
It will cost producers of Cold Lake crude $1.637 per barrel
of oil equivalent (boe) to offset greenhouse gas emissions in a
$20 carbon price environment, and about $4 a barrel per boe for
a $50 carbon price.
“Calculating carbon intensity (CI) for oil fields allows a
Article content
greater understanding of the respective carbon footprint, which
enables market participants to focus on utilizing the lowest
carbon assets,” Paula VanLaningham, global head of carbon at
Platts said.
Crude Grade July Sulphu API CI CI
marginal r % Premium Premium
upstream CI $20 $50
(kgCO2eq/bo carbon in carbon in
e) $/boe $/boe
Middle East Fields
Kirkuk (Iraq) 58.84 2.24 36 1.177 2.942
Ghawar (Saudi 18.16 1.96 34 0.363 0.908
Arabia)
Africa Fields
Girassol 14.86 0.34 32 0.297 0.743
(Angola)
Europe Fields
Tengiz 19.26 0.51 46.4 0.385 0.963
(Kazakhstan)
Johan Sverdrup 3.73 0.81 28 0.075 0.187
(Norway)
Ekofisk 11.18 0.21 38.4 0.224 0.559
(Norway)
North American Fields
Cold Lake 81.87 3.5 20.73 1.637 4.094
(Canada)
Bakken (US) 30.86 0.07 42.24 0.617 1.543
Eagle Ford (US) 17.55 0.1 45.74 0.351 0.878
Mars-Ursa (US) 14.78 1.92 28.8 0.296 0.739
Permian 17.36 0.05 44.67 0.347 0.868
Delaware (US)
Permian Midland 19.97 0.04 39.37 0.399 0.999
(US)
Latin America Fields
Tupi (Brazil) 24.69 0.36 28 0.494 1.235
Cantarell 18.37 3.27 22 0.367 0.919
(Mexico)
Source: S&P Global Platts
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
