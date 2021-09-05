Planned Parenthood Granted Restraining Order Against Texas Anti-Abortion Group To Stop Them From Suing State Abortion Providers & Health Care Workers

#Roommates, the extreme fallout continues regarding the recent passing of the highly controversial Texas abortion ban, but pro-life organization Planned Parenthood just claimed a victory as the fight rages on. According to new reports, Planned Parenthood was granted a restraining order against a local Texas anti-abortion group to stop them from suing those who assist in abortions.

As Texas remains the topic of conversation due to its recent passing of a highly restrictive abortion ban, the state’s Planned Parenthood organization still managed a small win in court to fight the ban. @ABCNews reports, Planned Parenthood was granted a temporary restraining order against the anti-abortion group Texas Right To Life and associates. Underneath the restraining order, Texas Right To Life is prohibited from filing a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood abortion providers and health care workers—all of whom are protected due to the Senate Bill 8.

However, although Senate Bill 8 prohibits Texas state officials from enforcing the abortion ban via a lawsuit, private citizens are still legally allowed to bring a civil lawsuit against anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion. The restraining order filing states that Texas Right To Life attempted to “threaten implementation of the six-week ban and its enforcement scheme, as well as S.B. 8’s fee-shifting provision, would cause imminent, irreparable injury” to Planned Parenthood providers and workers.

Speaking about the restraining order being officially granted, Helen Krasnoff, Vice President for Public Policy Litigation & Law for Planned Parenthood, stated, “We are relieved that the Travis County district court has acted quickly to grant this restraining order against Texas Right to Life and anyone working with them as deputized enforcers of this draconian law.”

As we previously reported earlier this week, Texas recently passed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bans in modern history. Things have gotten so intense regarding the ban that President Biden has vowed to use his power to find out how the Supreme Court allowed the ban to be upheld following calls for it to be dismissed.

