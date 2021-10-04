PlanetSandbox Is a Virtual World Where the Only Limits Are Your Imagination By CoinQuora

PlanetSandbox Is a Virtual World Where the Only Limits Are Your Imagination



The separation between physical and digital is becoming increasingly blurred as more of our daily interactions are subsumed by the web. As virtual space engulfs meatspace and brick-and-mortar offices beget online hangouts, it’s hard to know where IRL ends and OTI begins.

Humanity is plunging headlong into a world where the bulk of our interactions take place in digital spaces whose participants may be real but whose environment is anything but. Accelerating this change are the architects of the metaverses that blur the lines between what’s real and what’s simulated. And leading the charge is PlanetSandbox, a project that aims to place the building blocks for the metaverse in the hands of its creators. A VR and AR version of the game-slash-metaverse is scheduled for Q1 of next year, but in the interim, there’s lots happening with a token sale and NFT drops imminently.

Digging Into PlanetSandbox

In software parlance, a sandbox is a safe space for deploying code without the risk of it breaching its confines and running amok. What happens in the sandbox stays in the sandbox, in other words. PlanetSandbox promises to be just that f…

Continue reading on CoinQuora