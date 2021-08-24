Planet Fitness Gains as Morgan Stanley Sees Compelling Growth Story By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Planet Fitness (NYSE:) stock jumped 3% Tuesday as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) initiated coverage of the fitness value segment leader while calling it a “compelling growth story.”

The brokerage put an overweight rating on the stock with a target of $93, about 22% higher from its current level of $76.

According to analyst Brian Harbour, the market is skeptical of a return to normalized membership and unit growth but there’s evidence that in-person fitness can recover.

He believes Planet Fitness’ scale puts it in a good position to grow and grab market share.

Planet Fitness has 95% of its units under the franchise model.

Value fitness clubs are more suburban and less work-driven which means customer overlap with higher-end at-home fitness companies like Peloton (NASDAQ:) and Beachbody (NYSE:) isn’t that significant, as per Harbour.