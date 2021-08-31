Planet Finance Becomes the First Project to Launch Convert LP By CoinQuora

- Planet Finance launches Convert LP feature.
- Additionally, Planet Finance also launched 5 new Vaults on its ecosystem Uranus.
Celebrating a milestone, Planet Finance has achieved the record of becoming the first project in blockchain and DeFi to launch the Convert LP feature. In detail, Convert LP enables you, with one click, to convert your Liquidity Pool (NASDAQ:) tokens back directly into a single token. As of uttermost significance, this is a move towards making DeFi simple to use for mass adoption.
