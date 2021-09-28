Planemaker COMAC expects China’s share of global passenger fleet to rise By Reuters

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) – Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on Tuesday it expected China’s share of the global passenger aircraft fleet would rise to 22% by 2040 from 20% in 2020.
Its latest market forecast said 41,429 passenger jets worth $6.2 trillion are expected to be delivered globally over the next 20 years.
Passenger demand is expected to rise by an average of 3.9% a year globally and 5.7% a year in China over the next 20 years, the planemaker added.
The forecast was released at Airshow China, the country’s biggest air show.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.