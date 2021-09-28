Planemaker COMAC expects China’s share of global passenger fleet to rise By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The fifth prototype of China’s home-built C919 passenger plane takes off for its first test flight from Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China October 24, 2019. Picture taken October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer



ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) – Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) said on Tuesday it expected China’s share of the global passenger aircraft fleet would rise to 22% by 2040 from 20% in 2020.

Its latest market forecast said 41,429 passenger jets worth $6.2 trillion are expected to be delivered globally over the next 20 years.

Passenger demand is expected to rise by an average of 3.9% a year globally and 5.7% a year in China over the next 20 years, the planemaker added.

The forecast was released at Airshow China, the country’s biggest air show.