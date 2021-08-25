Pizza Industry Shows a Big Appetite for the Picnic® Pizza System, Exceeding Pre-Order Expectations

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

SEATTLE — Picnic® ( www.hellopicnic.com), the innovator of food automation technology, announced it has sold out of its first pre-sale offering of its award-winning pizza system within one week of its commercial launch. Due to rapid and high demand, Picnic will accelerate manufacturing and open its second wave of availability, with systems scheduled to be delivered to customers in the United States starting in Q2 of 2022.

“Our Picnic Pizza System received an overwhelming and enthusiastic response during the official unveiling of our commercial availability at last week’s International Pizza Expo and Conference,” said Clayton Wood, CEO of Picnic. “We couldn’t have been more thrilled with the reception we received. Within 10 minutes of the show doors opening, our booth was packed. We heard attendees say they wanted to purchase the system right off the show floor, and others couldn’t believe how quickly it made pizzas.”

The Picnic Pizza System monthly subscription pricing ranges between $3,500-$5,000 depending on the configuration and production volumes. Picnic will manufacture and install existing customer orders through 2021 and new system orders will begin to ship in 2022.

In addition to today’s announcement, Picnic has completed successful pilots and deployments with customers in hospitality, entertainment, theme park, and restaurant industries. Picnic also recently announced several strategic partnerships with industry veterans like Orion Land Mark (OLM), National Service Cooperative, Baseline Hardware Financing, and iconic Seattle-based restaurateur Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR).

“We pride ourselves on creating unique experiences and refined, delicious food, and look forward to lending our expertise to Picnic,” said Ethan Stowell, Founder & CEO of ESR. “The Picnic Pizza System provides value to kitchens of all sizes. From small pizzerias to large stadiums, everyone understands the benefits of saving time, money, and labor. Picnic is unique in that it offers all of the above.”

The Picnic Pizza System is the only modular and configurable pizza assembly system commercially available in the market today helping save time, money, and labor through kitchen automation technology: