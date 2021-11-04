Pioneer Announces Purchase of CryptoPunk 8869

“We are excited about Web3” said Mike Edwards, CEO of Pioneer. “The real question is how do you dive in? We looked for guidance from the community. Answer = Step 1 is buy a JPEG!”

The Company provides the following update on what it sees trending in this space.

Web3 is otherwise referred to as the ownership economy because the token economic models reward participation and creativity. NFTs in particular enable coordination around the shared ownership of art and beyond; an investment in this space is more about joining a community than investing in a traditional company and this is why Pioneer decided to acquire a piece of the most iconic collection to date, the CryptoPunk.

NFTs have captured the spirit of the private markets. In the past month, SoRare (private) and Dapper Labs (private) have raised US$680M at a US$4.3B valuation and US$250M at a US$7.6B valuation respectively. In addition, Axie Infinity maker Sky Mavis (private) and Animoca (private) respectively raised US$152M at a US$3B valuation and US$65M at a US$2.2B valuation. Cumulatively that implies +US$1B in fresh capital at a combined market cap of +US$17B for four NFT privates in under a month. NFT sales in Q3 hit US$10.7B up from US$1.3B in Q2 and from US$28M in the same quarter of 2020

While meme stocks have captured the spirit of the public markets. In 2021 ‘Meme stocks’ like GameStop and AMC were completely changed fueled by retail investor euphoria driven by Reddit memes. GameStop raised ~US$1.1 billion after surging +1,200% and AMC raised ~US$1.2 billion driven by the share price appreciation through Reddit memes.

CryptoPunks are one of the primary NFT status symbols in crypto. A CryptoPunk owner refused a US$9.5 million bid for his asset in October, a four year old CryptoPunk 1422 was just sold for US$2 million, and recently a half a billion dollar transaction enabled by a flash loan for Punk 9998

8869, a Punk, a NFT, and a meme stock: Pioneer combines the meme stock and NFT element by becoming the first publicly tradable company to embody a CryptoPunk and allow for fractionalized equity ownership of that CryptoPunk. Through equity ownership in Pioneer, investors will become fractional owners of Punk 8869, a public markets first.

The Pioneer Plan

Pioneer will be the first true listed Web3 investment company focused on NFT gaming and assets. Building off of its success in mobile gaming (LEAF), eSports (GILD/Dynasty/Paidia) and its foundational investment in NFT Investments.

Pioneer will invest and acquire the best brands, teams and assets in the space.

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.