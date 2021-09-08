PIMCO delays full U.S. office return to January – memo

Article content

Bond giant PIMCO has postponed its plans to allow all U.S. employees to return to office to January, with only fully vaccinated staff allowed back at this time, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

PIMCO had initially set Sept. 7 as its back-to-office date in the United States, which had then been changed to a phased return to office in October.

The phased return to offices in October for employees will now be voluntary, according to the memo.

The COVID-19 Delta variant’s spread is prompting some firms to rethink their back-to-office plans.

“Case rates remain stubbornly high,” PIMCO said in the memo.

“Given that U.S. students are now returning to school en masse, with mask and social distancing compliance appearing to be inconsistent, our medical guidance is that Covid rates may remain elevated over the course of the next few months.”

The memo showed about 90% of PIMCO’s U.S. employees are fully vaccinated.

PIMCO also requires all employees in U.S. offices wear masks anytime they cannot stay physically distanced from colleagues.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)