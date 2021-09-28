Pierce Brosnan Shares Photo Of Wife Keely In Swimsuit For Her Birthday – Hollywood Life

Pierce Brosnan penned a birthday tribute to Keely Shаye Smith, his ‘luscious love’ wife of 20 years, on Instagram.

Pierce Brosnan penned a sweet tribute to wife Keely for her 58th birthday. The actor, 68, shared a snapshot of his longtime partner in a swimsuit on Instagram a day after her September 25 birthday and gushed about his “luscious love.”

“My beautiful luscious love Keely on her 58th trip around the sun yesterday,” Pierce captioned the post. “apres swim, making coconut water.💥❤️💥❤️💥 Happiest of birthdays it was!”

Pierce and Keely have been married since 2001. They share sons Paris, 20, and Dylan, 24, together. The former James Bond actor is also dad to two other children, Christopher, 48, Sean, 38, with his late first wife, actress Cassandra Harris. She died in 1991 at the age of 43 from cancer. Pierce also shared the late Charlotte with Cassandra. His daughter also passed from cancer at the age of 41.

In an interview with Esquire in 2017, the actor reflected on losing both his wife and daughter to the disease. “I don’t look at the cup as half full, believe me,” he told the outlet. “The dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time.” Eventually, Pierce found love again and remarried Keely, a journalist, author, and TV personality, in 2001. While speaking to Gentleman’s Journal in July 2021 for the summer issue, Pierce gushed about life with his wife and children.

“I cherish family very much,” he said. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition.” He added, “So I value and love the family. Keely is the most amazing mother and woman — I’ve watched her grow up over 27 years, watched our life together just blossom and grow. And there are still many more dreams to be had.”

Prior to his birthday homage for his wife, Pierce also penned a tribute to his son Sean for his 38th birthday, sharing a series of throwback and current photos on Instagram on September 13. “Happy birthday Sean, we have traveled far together my dear son,” Pierce captioned. “I am so proud of the man and father you have become and the son that I hold in my heart always. Love, Dad.”