Pictures From TRL In The Early 2000s That Will Bring Back The Memories

Table of Contents

1.

Christina Aguilera in her purple bucket hat, skinny scarf, crop top, gaucho capri pants, and pink wedge boots:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

2.

Good Charlotte when Benji’s hair looked like this:


James Devaney / WireImage

3.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson having a diaper-changing competition:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

4.

Jessica winning the diaper-changing competition:


Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

5.

Pink and her noodle hair:

6.

Missy Elliott on her flip phone:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

7.

Jennifer Lopez in her velour sweatsuit with one leg rolled up:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

8.

Kelly Clarkson and her highlights:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

9.

Hugh Jackman and his hair:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

10.

Stacie Orrico and her hair:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

11.

Snoop Dogg and Matthew Perry playing a video game together:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

12.

Damien Fahey in flip-flops and Avril Lavigne looking nervous:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

13.

Jennifer Love Hewitt singing, as a singer:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

14.

Kylie Minogue in this look:

15.

Beyoncé and Jessica Simpson having a conversation:

16.

Mariah Carey signing autographs:


James Devaney / WireImage

17.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson lounging on a couch:

18.

Lenny Kravitz and his big hat plus big sunglasses:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

19.

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe playing a Harry Potter game:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

20.

Mandy Moore playing pingpong:

21.

Bow Wow standing between Magic Johnson and LeBron James:


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

22.

Jewel dressed like a little present:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

23.

‘Cause the bow:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

24.

Vin Diesel with Joel and Benji Madden (who now has pink cheetah hair):


Scott Gries / Getty Images

25.

Tatu together:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

26.

Also, Tatu almost kissing:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

27.

Bruce Willis looking hip ‘n’ cool:

28.

Cam’ron showing off his phone:

29.

It’s pink and pretty:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

30.

Hilary Duff ice-skating with Will Ferrell:


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

31.

Jamie Foxx and his camcorder:


Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

32.

Fergie getting a shoulder ride from her bandmate from the Black Eyed Peas:


Stephen Lovekin / FilmMagic

33.

Adam Brody, Mischa Barton holding a picture of Adam Brody, and Ben McKenzie:


Scott Gries / Getty Images

34.

Diddy running on a treadmill…

35.

…and Britney Spears wiping the sweat off his face:

36.

NSYNC and their computers:


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

37.

Will Smith wearing a backward and upside-down visor:

38.

Kirsten Dunst and her tiny scarf and giant belt:

39.

Samantha Mumba in a complicated shirt:


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

40.

Tom Cruise touching Kanye West’s arm:


Carley Margolis / FilmMagic

41.

And finally, Kate Beckinsale in giant jeans:

