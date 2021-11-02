Pictures From TRL In The Early 2000s That Will Bring Back The Memories

2.
Good Charlotte when Benji’s hair looked like this:
3.
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson having a diaper-changing competition:
4.
Jessica winning the diaper-changing competition:
5.
Pink and her noodle hair:
6.
Missy Elliott on her flip phone:
7.
Jennifer Lopez in her velour sweatsuit with one leg rolled up:
8.
Kelly Clarkson and her highlights:
9.
Hugh Jackman and his hair:
10.
Stacie Orrico and her hair:
11.
Snoop Dogg and Matthew Perry playing a video game together:
12.
Damien Fahey in flip-flops and Avril Lavigne looking nervous:
13.
Jennifer Love Hewitt singing, as a singer:
14.
Kylie Minogue in this look:
15.
Beyoncé and Jessica Simpson having a conversation:
16.
Mariah Carey signing autographs:
17.
Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid, and Rosario Dawson lounging on a couch:
18.
Lenny Kravitz and his big hat plus big sunglasses:
19.
Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe playing a Harry Potter game:
20.
Mandy Moore playing pingpong:
21.
Bow Wow standing between Magic Johnson and LeBron James:
22.
Jewel dressed like a little present:
23.
‘Cause the bow:
24.
Vin Diesel with Joel and Benji Madden (who now has pink cheetah hair):
25.
Tatu together:
26.
Also, Tatu almost kissing:
27.
Bruce Willis looking hip ‘n’ cool:
28.
Cam’ron showing off his phone:
29.
It’s pink and pretty:
30.
Hilary Duff ice-skating with Will Ferrell:
31.
Jamie Foxx and his camcorder:
32.
Fergie getting a shoulder ride from her bandmate from the Black Eyed Peas:
33.
Adam Brody, Mischa Barton holding a picture of Adam Brody, and Ben McKenzie:
34.
Diddy running on a treadmill…
35.
…and Britney Spears wiping the sweat off his face:
36.
NSYNC and their computers:
37.
Will Smith wearing a backward and upside-down visor:
38.
Kirsten Dunst and her tiny scarf and giant belt:
39.
Samantha Mumba in a complicated shirt:
40.
Tom Cruise touching Kanye West’s arm:
41.
And finally, Kate Beckinsale in giant jeans: