Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content ZURICH — High-profile Swiss banker Boris Collardi will step down from his role as managing partner at Pictet, the Swiss private bank and asset manager said on Wednesday, after little more than three years in the role. Collardi, previously chief executive of listed rival Julius Baer and a gifted networker who rose to one of the highest roles in Swiss banking at an early age, was one of two former Julius Baer executives reprimanded this year by Switzerland’s financial market supervisor after an inquiry into money laundering in Venezuela and corruption at soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Article content “Following careful consideration, including discussions with the Board of Partners, Boris Collardi has decided that he will step down from his role as a partner and leave Pictet effective September 1,” the Geneva-based wealth manager said in a statement. News of the departure came as Pictet reported a 16% rise in first-half operating income to 1.54 billion Swiss francs ($1.69 billion), while net profit surged to 636 million francs, boosted by the sale and lease-back of its main building in Geneva. Assets under management increased to 690 billion francs on June 30 from 609 billion francs at Dec. 31, 2020. Renaud de Planta, Pictet’s senior managing partner, said he was grateful for the “significant contribution” Collardi had made during his spell with the bank.