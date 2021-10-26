Pics Of North West & More – Hollywood Life

North West, Reign Disick, and all of the KarJenner kids went all out for Halloween 2020! Check out the kids as little tigers, rock stars, and more with this list!

No one does Halloween quite like the Kardashian-Jenner family! The first family of reality TV seriously went all out for Halloween in 2020, and the next generation got super into it with each of their costumes. All of the kids had epic looks, thanks to their famous parents.

Some of the cousins and siblings matched each other, while others went with their own unique look. Even some parents of the youngsters decided to get in on the fun by dressing up with their kiddos! Check out our comprehensive list of the KarJenner kids’ 2020 Halloween looks!

North As A Joker

North West channeled her spooky side when she dressed up as a joker for Halloween! This costume was just one of many that the youngster rocked, and she pulled it off so well. North looked like a scary jester with her makeup and costume. She posed with her mom, Kim Kardashian, who positively gushed about her eldest daughter embracing her darker side!

North, Saint, Chicago, & Psalm As Tiger Cubs

Before North was delivering some major spooks, she and her siblings — Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — got totally decked out as tiger cubs for their mom’s rendition of the subjects from the Netflix docu-series Tiger King! Kim was the perfect Carole Baskin, and her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Joe Exotic to complete the group’s costume. Kim’s youngsters looked absolutely adorable. But believe it or not, this wasn’t even North’s final look!

North & Reign As Rock Stars

Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, shared this photo on October 30 featuring her niece, North, and youngest child, Reign Disick, as rock and roll stars! The two kiddos channeled their inner rockers perfectly, throwing up the rock ‘n roll sign and jamming out on guitars. This was definitely a fan favorite!

Stormi As A Minion

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s baby girl Stormi looked absolutely adorable as a little purple minion for Halloween! The little tyke sported a fuzzy purple wig with one giant eye and goggles — just like the animated character. She also wore a purple sweatshirt and black gloves, along with black overalls that featured a giant “S” on the front for Stormi.

True As A Kitty Cat

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl True looked positively “purrfect” as a little kitty cat for Halloween! Khloe shared True’s entire makeup look just days before the holiday. The toddler’s makeup was absolutely on-point, and she even uttered a faint meow before her proud mom shared the video on her Instagram!

Dream As Belle

Finally, Rob Kardashians‘ daughter, Dream looked so precious as Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. She posed next to her half-brother, King, who was dressed up as a skeleton. But Dream couldn’t have looked cuter in her bright yellow gown. She even had the iconic rose from the movie as one of her accessories.