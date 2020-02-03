Pick Six: Patrick Mahomes gets up, San Francisco falls apart | NFL news







Patrick Mahomes came up with another comeback when it mattered most

This was the playoff series that continued to give and that certainly proved to be the case in the biggest game of all.

Super Bowl 54 was dazzling, entertaining and downright impressive at the end when the Kansas City Chiefs finished 50 years of pain and lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes takes the Chiefs to the glory of the Super Bowl Kansas City recovered from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and win its first Super Bowl title in 50 years in Miami.

Here are six great conversation points for me when presenting a game that provided the perfect conclusion of the 100 season of the league. It was a game that will live a long time in memory.

Mahomes gets up

8:40 See the highlights of Super Bowl LIV See the highlights of Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes' physical abilities are clearly off the charts and he is the face of the NFL and will be for much of the next decade. But one thing that was talked about a lot in this week of the Super Bowl in Miami was its leadership capacity and its competitive nature. Like many of the greats, he never knows when it's over.

At 20-10 with 11 minutes remaining, Mahomes threw his second interception on what had been a difficult night and his pin rate languished in the forties. After that, he ripped, completing eight of 13 passes for 114 yards, two touchdowns, no selections and a qualification in that game period of 129.5. I believed when several others did not.

0:58 After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, Mahomes hopes to build a legacy like the New England Patriots After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, Mahomes hopes to build a legacy like the New England Patriots

Tyreek Hill admitted that when Mahomes tried to gather the troops he was thinking: "We are 20-10 with seven minutes remaining. Come on man." But Mahomes delivered in the largest of the places with legendary quarterbacks like Dan Marino, Brett Favre, his childhood hero, and Tom Brady watching. And there is more to come from the 24-year phenomenon.

Shanahan falls apart

Kyle Shanahan suffered a second defeat back to the Super Bowl

Kyle Shanahan has more explanations after the Super Bowl. In two Super Bowls as offensive coordinator in Atlanta and head coach here in San Francisco, his teams have been outscored 46-0 in the last quarter and overtime. Only three teams in NFL history have achieved more than 10 points ahead in the fourth quarter and two have introduced Shanahan.

Your table of fourth quarter Super Bowl units? Three plays and a loose ball, six plays and clearance, four plays and clearance, five plays and clearance, three plays and clearance, seven plays and rotation in casualties, two plays and one interception. He is a brilliant player, but he was situationally confused on Sunday, once at the end of the first half, where strangely he did not ask for a timeout in case his offense failed and he returned it to Mahomes and, more damaging, in the fourth quarter when, For the second Super Bowl on his watch, he left the race.

MVP Mahomes sways The Most Valuable Super Bowl Player, Patrick Mahomes, overcomes his initial difficulties in giving a coup de grace to the San Francisco 49ers.

That was forgivable in Super Bowl 51 because Atlanta couldn't beat New England, but not Sunday … the Niners were controlling things on the ground, but they moved away from what took them there. Shanahan will talk about his Super Bowl landslides throughout the offseason and almost until the big one wins.

Big Red wins the big

Mahomes and Andy Reid hug after the game

There are so many people in the NFL that they will be delighted with Andy Reid this Monday after the end of the season. Big Red had to wait 21 years and picked up the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 222 victory: it was the longest wait for Super Bowl success for any head coach in NFL history.

Reid: Mahomes & # 39; scary & # 39; just getting better Andy Reid warned that the Most Valuable Super Bowl Player, Patrick Mahomes, will only get better, after the Kansas quarterback superstar took his team to the Lombardi Trophy in Miami.

I don't think we can say that Andy Reid had all the answers in Miami because the team was reeling in the third quarter, but he and his quarterback went very far in the stretch. Reid will go to the Hall of Fame one day, but before that, I think he and this team will return here again. He may be 61 years old, but it seems that Reid is just beginning in terms of big-time success.

1:33 Cam Erving says Mahomes is a "phenomenal player,quot; after Kansas City's return victory Cam Erving says Mahomes is a "phenomenal player,quot; after Kansas City's return victory

Questions about Jimmy G

I talked about it for two weeks, but I felt all the time that there was a reason why the 49ers took Jimmy Garoppolo's ball after he was intercepted by the Minnesota Vikings in the middle of the divisional round. Sure, they were hitting him on the ground, but I also felt that Garoppolo throwing eight passes in the NFC Championship Game indicated a lack of confidence.

Jimmy Garoppolo hesitated in the last quarter

I think any lack of trust was well placed because Garoppolo melted under the bright lights of the Super Bowl when he discovered that it is very different when you don't have Tom Brady's beer as a backup while separating the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons

Jimmy G had the lowest passer rating in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl history with 2.8 and missed a touchdown pass for Emmanuel Sanders, who took a step and a half over Rashad Fenton. When you have a $ 137 million contract and were once the highest paid player in the league, you must make that pitch. San Francisco is in good shape, but I wonder if Garoppolo can be more than a game manager.

Williams in family territory

0:56 Damien Williams 38-yard touchdown sealed the victory Damien Williams 38-yard touchdown sealed the victory

When we watch this game for years to come, we will all talk about that clear and crisp night in Miami when Mahomes pulled Kansas City from the dead and began his Super Bowl career. But history books should also keep in mind that Damien Williams had a good return to South Florida.

Williams played four seasons for the Dolphins from 2014-2017 and never looked like this hungry touchdown runner who has found the scoring zone six times in this playoff series and a record 10 times overall for the Chiefs. Williams caught our attention with his two late touchdowns, but it was actually quite effective all night, as he ran for 104 yards and one touchdown and added four receptions and another score.

Business to do

Will Chris Jones return with the Chiefs next season?

When the last piece of confetti falls to the ground and the parades and celebrations are over, the Chiefs can take pride in being the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after losing at least 10 in each of their games. playoffs They followed Houston 24-0, Tennessee 10-0 and 17-7 and San Francisco 20-10.

While their opponents may have rested on their laurels, the Chiefs cannot afford to do so this offseason and have some vital issues to address. Mahomes is likely to sign a long-term contract that will make him the first quarterback in the league for $ 40 million per year and then it will be about who else can stay and adjust to the salary limit.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was a threat throughout this game and remains one of the main indoor players in the league. He is about to become a free agent and keeping him at home should be the number two priority … after Mahomes enters a new historic, record and well-deserved agreement.