Phunware Says it Now Accepts Bitcoin for Lyte PC’s By Investing.com

By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:) announced Friday that it is now accepting for purchases of computers and peripherals sold by its Lyte Technology business unit.

In addition, Phunware said that to commemorate its recent acquisition of Lyte, it has launched Black Friday specials on four optimized PCs designed for crypto miners, gamers, streamers and traders. Phunware makes advertising software for mobile applications and location tracking.

“The great thing about purchasing one of these optimized systems is that we take the guesswork out of choosing the best PC for your needs,” said Caleb Borgstrom, founder of Lyte Technology.

“As we work to make Phunware’s vision for a blockchain-enabled, decentralized data economy possible, it only makes sense to better meet the needs of our growing community by accepting bitcoin,” he added.

Phunware’s shares surged last week on investors‘ optimism that it could become a key technology provider for former President Donald Trump’s proposed social network that Digital World Acquisition plans to take public.