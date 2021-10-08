Photos With Andy Cohen – Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj has entered the Bravo group chat. The rapper confirmed that she will appear in the Season 6 ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion.

Nicki Minaj has officially entered the Bravoverse. After much buzz around her possible hosting duties on the upcoming Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, the rapper, 38, confirmed that she has been tapped to make an appearance. The “Anaconda” singer shared a photo with Andy Cohen on Instagram on October 7, even using the hilarious hashtag #Andiconda.

“GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!!” she captioned the post. “#Andiconda #RHOP COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV.” Andy, 53, shared the same image on his on Instagram, opting for an #AndyConda hashtag. “It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing!”

The rapper previously expressed her desire to host the Season 6 reunion in July. Nicki shared a montage of clips from the series on her Instagram with her song “Moment 4 Life” added to the background and captioned: “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.” Andy, who typically hosts the reunions, commented under her post at the time and said, “I want to see this!”

Some of the cast members also voiced support in her comments section. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Robyn Dixon responded with their own seals of approval. Not too long after, Nicki shared a follow up Instagram Story and wrote via Create Mode, “Don’t move! Everyone binge watch all the episodes cuz we finna get into some thangz hunty: My questions will be well thought out, too. Mixed with funny & epic, of course.”

She then shared another Story that featured a screenshot text conversation between her and her publicist. Her publicist texted, “Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion. Tapes around October.” Nicki responded with an enthusiastic, all-caps “OMFG,” and her publicist said it “would really be a funny fucking moment.”

When HollywoodLife caught up with Karen in August, she reiterated her desire to have the rapper on board. “Fingers crossed she will roll through!” Karen told us. “No one can take Andy’s place, but can they compliment Andy? Hello!” She later teased, “Stay tuned! She’s very genuine. She’s a straight shooter and that’s what I like about Nicki Minaj.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.