Photos Of Wedding Tents Before Marriage – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Gates’ upcoming wedding to fiancé Nayel Nassar is already being set up in upstate NY at her North Salem farm, which her parents bought for $16 million.

It’s almost time for Jennifer Gates to walk down the aisle! The 25-year-old daughter of recent divorcees Bill Gates, 65, and Melinda French Gates, 57, is expected to marry fiancé Nayel Nassar, 30, very soon, and the wedding preparations are already coming along! New photos — which can be seen HERE — show tents being set up on Wednesday (Oct. 13) at Jennifer’s luxurious 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York, which will serve as the venue for the nuptials. Bill and Melinda purchased the $16 million property in 2018 and gifted it to Jennifer after she graduated from Stanford University, according to Daily Mail.

Before the tents were erected, workers constructed raised pavilions with floor-to-ceiling windows on the lawn and a semi-circular stage for the wedding, per the New York Post. An “acquaintance” of Jennifer told Daily Mail that “everything is being tastefully done, even the port-a-potties are beautifully designed.” The upcoming affair is expected to cost “at least” $2 million, per reports.

Jennifer got engaged to Nayel, an Egyptian professional equestrian, back in January 2020. The wedding will reunite her parents, who finalized their divorce in August, three months after they announced their split. In mid-September, Melinda hosted a bridal shower for her daughter, who marked the occasion on Instagram with photos from the “incredibly special celebration.”

Bill and Melinda were married for 25 years before deciding to part ways in May. Jennifer subsequently reacted to the news of her parents’ divorce in a message posted to her Instagram Story. “It’s been a challenging stretch of time for my whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so,” she wrote.

Weeks later, Bill admitted he had an affair during his marriage to Melinda. The two didn’t have a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, and Melinda also refused to seek spousal support from the Microsoft co-founder (whose fortune is worth an estimated $130 billion.) The couple did have a separation contract that decided how they’d divide up their assets, but it was not filed with the court.