Photos Of The Hosts – Hollywood Life

Halloween at the ‘Today’ Show is here! After a more low-key 2020 Halloween show due to COVID, the hosts went all-out in their costumes for 2021.

With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, the hosts of the Today Show dressed up for viewers during their Friday, Oct. 29 show instead. Every year, the hosts of the hit morning show team up for a themed costume, and this year, they honored the fabulous sport of football. The show was called “Football Fright in America,” and the hosts dressed in jerseys for their favorite teams to kick off the celebration.

Then, Hoda Kotb channeled Carrie Underwood in her “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” song. She wore Carrie’s black and silver dress and had a long, wavy blonde wig as she lip-synced to the iconic song. Then, there was a Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski duo. Carson Daly was Rob, and Willie Geist was Tom, showing off seven Super Bowl rings. Both guys wore Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys to channel the men on their new team.

Carson Daly and @WillieGeist are @RobGronkowski and @TomBrady #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/26IJhqTrK3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost to the Bucs during the 2021 Super Bowl, were also honored during the show, as Craig Melvin dressed as quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Then, there was a tribute to The Weeknd, who performed at the 2021 Halftime Show, and Sheinelle Jones dressed as Bruno Mars from his previous Halftime Show performance. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were also honored on the show, and Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager killed it with their renditions of the ladies’ dance routines.

🎵 Waiting all day for Sunday night! 🎵@hodakotb is @carrieunderwood from the @SNFonNBC opening song #HalloweenTODAY 🎃 pic.twitter.com/z6GKDOL4jt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 29, 2021

The 2021 Halloween show followed a socially-distanced Halloween special in 2020. Last year, the hosts channeled some of the most iconic Broadway characters of all-time for their costumes. Savannah was Elphaba from Wicked, while Hoda was Glinda. The other hosts dressed as characters from shows like Cats, Chicago and Hamilton, as well.

In 2019, we saw the Today hosts honor some legendary dances, like Carlton’s moves on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, the Dirty Dancing lift and more. That year, Dylan channeled Julia Louis-Dreyfus from Seinfeld, while Jenna was Baby from Dirty Dancing. The 2018 show featured the hosts going all-out in an 80s theme. From famous musicians in the era to characters in movies that came out in the 80s, there were plenty of incredible looks!

The hosts of Today definitely put in the work when it comes to Halloween — but they’re not the only ones! See more talk show host costumes from 2021 in the gallery above.