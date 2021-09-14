Photos Of Her Sexy Cutout Look – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox came to slay in her Met Gala look! The actress showed up to the event solo, but she definitely stole the show in her stunning red dress.

Met Gala debut! Megan Fox attended the star-studded event for the first time in 2021. Even without her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, by her side, Megan commanded major attention and turned heads in her look. One day after attending the MTV Video Music Awards with MGK, Megan showed up to fashion’s biggest night, and brought her unique, bold style to the Met.

As always, Megan looked beyond gorgeous in her red carpet look. She wore a long red gown, which was adorned with intricate beading. The ensemble featured a sexy, thigh-high slit, along with cutouts throughout the midsection and center. Her look was complete with blunt bangs and her hair pulled back into a slick updo, which is much different than the hairstyles that we’re used to seeing the actress rock. She also rocked a bright red lip to match her ruby dress.

It’s hard to believe that this was Megan’s first Met Ball, but she definitely looked like a pro. Of course, it helped to have her man by her side. Megan and MGK have been going strong for a year and a half now, ever since they got together on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass back in 2020. After news of their relationship broke, Megan’s husband, Brian Austin Green, who she shares three kids with, revealed that he and Megan had already been separated. Since the end of 2020, Brian has also found new love — with Dancing With The Stars pro, Sharna Burgess! In fact, Brian will even be a contestant on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, but fans won’t find out if Sharna is his partner until the premiere episode on Sept. 20.

Megan and Brian were together for 17 years on and off when they split. They tied the knot in June 2010, and had their first two sons in 2012 and 2014. Although Megan first filed for divorce in 2015, the pair eventually reconciled, and welcomed their third son in 2016. After their most recent split, Megan filed for divorce once again in Nov. 2020, but the split has not been finalized yet.

Megan’s night out at the Met Gala follows her appearance with Machine Gun Kelly at the Video Music Awards on Sept. 12. For that event, Megan wore a completely see-through, nude-colored dress, and she was packing on the PDA with MGK like crazy on the red carpet and inside the show. She even referred to the rocker as her “future baby daddy” while introducing his performance!