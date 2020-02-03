Photos: Manish Malhotra receives a special award at the 65th edition of the Curtain of the Amazon Filmfare Awards



The 65th edition of the Curtain of the Amazon Filmfare Awards was held last night and together with the announcement of the winners of the technical and short film awards, the list of nominees for the main prize was also revealed. The night was full of entertainment and fun. However, along with the technical and short film awards, a special prize was awarded to maveric designer Manish Malhotra for 30 years of outstanding contribution to Bollywood fashion. Before Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan presented the award to Manish, a special fashion show was held with the iconic look he designed for Bollywood. Amid cheers and applause, the designer received the Black Lady. Check out the images of the special act performed for him and the moment he received the special prize.







one/ 2. 3 Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra











two/ 2. 3 %MINIFYHTMLac92848f41f55ddb803b6115422f489f11% %MINIFYHTMLac92848f41f55ddb803b6115422f489f12% Karan Johar, Malishra Manish











3/ 2. 3 Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan











4 4/ 2. 3 Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mr. Arun Seideshmukh (Commercial Director, Amazon Fashion, India), Malishra Manish











5 5/ 2. 3 Malishra Manish











6 6/ 2. 3 Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar











7 7/ 2. 3 Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan











8/ 2. 3 The look of Deepika Padukones of Om Shanti Om was recreated for the tribute











9 9/ 2. 3 The Sushmita Sens look of Main Hoon Naa was recreated for the tribute











10/ 2. 3 The Sushmita Sens look of Main Hoon Naa was recreated for the tribute











eleven/ 2. 3 Kajols look of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was recreated for the tribute











12/ 2. 3 Kajols look of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was recreated for the tribute











13/ 2. 3 The look of Kareena Kapoor Khans of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham was recreated for the tribute











14/ 2. 3 The look of Kareena Kapoor Khans of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham was recreated for the tribute











fifteen/ 2. 3 The look of Preity Zintas from Kal Ho Naa Ho was recreated for tribute











sixteen/ 2. 3 The look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchans from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was recreated for tribute











17/ 2. 3 The look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchans from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was recreated for tribute











18 years/ 2. 3 The look of Kareena Kapoor Khans from Jab We Met was recreated for the tribute











19/ 2. 3 The look of Kareena Kapoor Khans from Jab We Met was recreated for the tribute











twenty/ 2. 3 The look of Priyanka Chopras de Dostana was recreated for the tribute











twenty-one/ 2. 3 The look of Priyanka Chopras de Dostana was recreated for the tribute











22/ 2. 3 A special fashion show was held to pay tribute to Manish Malhotra











2. 3/ 2. 3 Manish Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Mr. Arun Seideshmukh (Business Director, Amazon Fashion, India)

Recommended for you