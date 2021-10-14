Photos, Fitness Tips & More – Hollywood Life

It’s been more than a year since Adele popped up on Instagram with a slimmed-down figure, and we rounded up everything we know about her 100 pound weight loss.

It’s a good time to be Adele! After going through a divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019 — although, she’s said, the breakup happened quite a while before that — the singer has gotten to a solid place, both personally and professionally. She recently started dating Rich Paul, and she will be releasing her fourth studio album, 30, on Nov. 19. When she announced her new album, Adele admitted that the time she spent putting the piece of work together was the “most turbulent” period of her life.

However, during that time, Adele put her energy into focusing on herself and her nine-year-old son, Angelo. After changing her lifestyle, Adele was able to shed 100 pounds, and she looks incredible! More importantly than that, though, the singer seems to be her happiest and most confident self in recent months. Although Adele rarely does interviews, we’ve rounded up everything she’s said and what else we know about her weight loss below.

How Much Weight Did Adele Lose?

Although Adele has never confirmed herself that she lost 100 pounds, a fan got the scoop straight from the singer at the beginning of 2020. It all happened when Adele was on a New Year’s vacation in Anguilla with friends, including Harry Styles. Fans who were at the same resort asked for photos with the British singer, and the images quickly went viral on Twitter. The public was shocked to see how different Adele looked, and the buzz about how much weight she lost began immediately.

One of the fans who got to spend time with Adele in Anguilla was a 19-year-old college student named Lexi Larson. She opened up to People about running into Adele at a restaurant and getting the chance to chat with her. “She said she lost something like 100 pounds,” Lexi revealed. “And that it’s such a crazy, positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”

Before the New Year’s trip, Adele first had fans buzzing about her weight loss with some appearances at the end of 2019. She attended Drake’s birthday party that October, and was photographed looking slimmer in a black dress. That Halloween, she dressed as Captain Hook, and her thinner figure was evident in photos from her night out, as well.

How Did Adele Lose Weight?

Going through a divorce was obviously an incredibly difficult time for Adele, but she credits the breakup with helping her become invested in fitness. Now, she works out two or three times a day. Adele opened up to Vogue in a rare interview about her weight loss in October 2021. She introduced her trainer, Gregg Miele, to the readers, and said that she has “probably spent more time with [him] in the last three years than anyone else.”

Adele’s fitness journey began in 2018 when she silently split from Simon (although the public did not find out about the breakup until 2019). This was in the midst of what Adele called her “Year of Anxiety,” during which the gym was crucial for her, she said. “It became my time,” she told Vogue. “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight. I thought, ‘If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.”

When Adele first got started in the gym, she worked solely on her lower back and stomach. Now, she’s a beast with the equipment. In fact, Adele’s Vogue interviewer got to spend time with her while she worked out, and recounted how hard she worked. At one point, the 33-year-old was “going to town on the elliptical,” and by the end of the workout, she’d “proceeded through every weight machine.”

In a subsequent interview with British Vogue, Adele admitted to getting “quite addicted” to working out while dealing with her anxiety. “I work out two or three times a day,” she revealed. “I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night.” Obviously, this regiment is not extremely practical for the average person, which Adele acknowledged. “I was basically unemployed when I was doing it,” she explained. “It’s not doable for a lot of people.”

Being able to put so many hours into working out allowed Adele the unique opportunity of not having to watch what she ate as much as the average dieter, too. “I haven’t done any diet,” she told British Vogue. She confirmed that she never tried the Sirtfood diet, despite some reports claiming otherwise. “Ain’t done that,” she said. “No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything, I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

How Does Adele Feel About Her Transformation?

After news of Adele’s weight loss transformation first went public after that vacation in Jan. 2020, the singer managed to stay out of the public eye for the next several months. It wasn’t until her birthday in May that fans were reminded of her svelte new figure. Adele posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a little black dress in honor of her birthday, and the response was overwhelming.

Since Adele is rarely seen out in public, her weight loss became a topic of discussion on the rare occasions that she was photographed in the months that followed. The response was mixed — while many people raved over how great Adele looked, others were concerned that she had succumbed to Hollywood’s standards of what a woman should look like. “I understand why it’s a shock,” Adele told Vogue. “I understand why some women, especially, were hurt. Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.”

In fact, Adele was actually hurt by a lot of the conversations that were being had about her figure. “The most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body,” she explained. “I was very f***ing disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

In British Vogue, she also made it clear that she didn’t just drop the weight overnight in an unhealthy way. “I think one of the reasons people lost the plot because, actually, it was over a two-year period,” she revealed. “People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f***. I did it for myself, not for anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”