Photos: Deepika Padukone seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood and has been for more than a couple of years. She has proven herself with every movie that passes. A director, who has played an important role in making the best of her is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress has given her three great successes, namely Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The latest release of the actress, Chhapaak, with Meghna Gulzar, also earned her much appreciation.

Deepika has two major projects in project. One is the love story of Shakun Batra with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The second is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern with Rishi Kapoor. Today, Deepika was taken by chance in the office of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The diva broke when she returned home after her meeting. Is there a project with the director on the way? Well, we hope so.