Photos: Abhishek Bachchan's 44th birthday celebration with family



Abhishek Bachchan brought on his 44th birthday with his family. The wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable photo of the actor's private birthday party. In the picture you can see the birthday boy with his wife Aishwarya, his daughter Aaradhya and his parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. We love how the Bachchan family loves being together on such special occasions. The cake had number 44 and several other decorations. It also had a telephone, a red M,amp;M and much more. Aishwarya captioned this image saying: "Always,quot; with a bright star emoji. Aishwarya also shared another photo of the same night, where he saw that a selfie was taken with Abhishek and Aaradhya and captioned the photo saying: "Happy birthday, babyyyy-Papaaaa love, DO YOU LOVE, LOVE, DO YOU ALWAYS LOVE?" Abhishek left comments on both images, showing that it is wholeheartedly.



On the labor front, Abhishek Bachchan has some exciting movies to come. He has the Ludo of Anurag Basu with Rajkummar Rao and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will later be seen in and as Bob Biswas, the popular character of Kahaani. The film will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

%MINIFYHTML8827292c6d92f30aa78591b521eb30ea13% %MINIFYHTML8827292c6d92f30aa78591b521eb30ea14%

%MINIFYHTML8827292c6d92f30aa78591b521eb30ea15% %MINIFYHTML8827292c6d92f30aa78591b521eb30ea16%