Photo Of Reginae Carter – Hollywood Life

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter got into the holiday spirit in a gorgeous Santa bodysuit. She called Christmas her “favorite time of year”.

‘Tis the season! Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter, 23, kicked off the holidays with a very sexy Santa look on Instagram Dec. 6. The Louisiana native looked hot enough to melt the snow as she pranced around her living room in a provocative bodysuit inspired by Kris Kringle’s iconic red and white ensemble. Instead of bundling up, however, Reginae teased her toned legs and cleavage in the flirty Fashion Nova number with white sneakers on bottom. In the video, she bounced around to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” while showing off her glittering Christmas tree and other holiday decor. Clearly in the spirit, she told her 6 million Instagram followers the holidays were her “favorite time of year”.

Winter seems to be primetime for Reginae, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Nov. 29. The beauty was the center of attention as she celebrated her special day on Instagram Nov. 28, sharing a smoldering shot of herself modeling a silver cut-out bustier and slinky, metallic sarong with her hair cut into a chic bob, seen in pics here.

Reginae — who is the oldest of Lil Wayne’s 4 children — has been enjoying the single life after years of an on/off relationship with rapper YFN Lucci, 30. The pair initially dated in 2018 before breaking things off in August 2019 after he attended an X-rated party. They briefly reunited again in 2020 and were together up until he was charged in a December 2020 shooting that left one man dead. He currently remains jailed while he awaits his trial.

In June Reginae all but confirmed things were over when she told Page Six, “I’m not making nobody famous. I’m not putting nobody on no more.” The reality star — who has appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle — went on to explain why it’s difficult to date in Atlanta, telling them, “It’s hard dating in Atlanta — everybody knows everybody… I definitely feel like I need to leave and go to LA; that’s like, probably the only place that I can go.” She added, “It is hard to decipher who’s real and who’s fake. All I can say to myself and other people is keep checking your bank account.”