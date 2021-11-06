Phoenix Global token soars by 5,600% in just four minutes — But there’s a catch By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
It took just four minutes for a relatively unknown cryptocurrency to rise by over 5,600% as of Nov. 5, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Dubbed Phoenix Global (PHB), the token soared from $0.02057 to as high as $1.1413 on Nov. 5, with its volume dropping surprisingly — from $3.79 million to around $777,680 in the same period.

Phoenix Global (PHB) price action in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap
Phoenix Global (PHB) market cap performance in the last 24 hours. Source: CoinMarketCap
PHIB/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView