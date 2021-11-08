Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Red Carpet Debut

I’m no body language expert, but…

If you’re like me you’ve spent a considerable amount of time wondering whether the dating rumors surrounding Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are legitimate, or merely the stuff of speculative fan-fueled fantasies. Honestly — it’s been well over a year.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images

After Phoebe’s succinct review of Normal People — the critically-acclaimed BBC series starring Paul — prompted their first public social media interaction in May of 2020, the pair’s joint interview for Wonderland Magazine’s Instagram livestream and Phoebe’s subsequent comments about Paul to NME sparked a deluge of romance theories pretty much immediately.


@mescal_paul / @phoebe_bridgers / Via Twitter: @mescal_paul

In the interview Bridgers referred to Mescal as “the cute boy” and said that she “got a little pitter-patter in [her] heart” when the actor followed her on Instagram.


Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Anyway, skipping ahead to the present: Phoebe and Paul attended their first red carpet event together over the weekend, and the romance speculation has returned tenfold.


Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

Plus, I’d be remiss not to mention those Halloween party snapshots that had the internet collectively reeling at the end of October.

The duo appeared at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 10th annual Art + Film Gala on Saturday, where they posed for photos with a number of other celebrities, including Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal.


Donato Sardella / Getty Images for LACMA

They were also photographed alone at the gala.


Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

And while it’s certainly possible that we’re projecting our relationship daydreams onto these two, some people are interpreting Phoebe and Paul’s red carpet debut as confirmation that they are more than just friends.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for LACMA

I mean, we could be wrong.


Taylor Hill / WireImage via Getty Images

But are we, really?


Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps we’ll know for sure in 2023.

