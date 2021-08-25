Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HOUSTON — The fourth largest U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Tuesday said it has put the smaller of its two Louisiana refineries up for sale amid continued losses and an uncertain future for motor fuels. The company is holding talks with a potential buyer on the sale of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance refinery in Bell Chasse, Louisiana, according to two people familiar with the matter. The identity of the potential buyer could not immediately be learned. U.S. refiners have closed or sold oil processing plants as the pandemic slashed demand for gasoline and jet fuel and generated losses for the industry. Top auto makers are accelerating their shift to electric vehicles, signaling tougher times ahead.

Article content “The U.S. refining business in the future is going to be smaller, not bigger,” Chief Executive Officer Gregory Garland said earlier this month while laying out plans to expand its supply of components for electric car batteries and hydrogen and lower-carbon fuels. Garland predicted demand for gasoline in the U.S. and Europe was at or near its peak. The Houston-based refiner posted a second quarter profit on strong chemical demand, but work-from-home policies and sagging fuel margins left its refining business in the red. Falling demand amid the pandemic has forced the closure of five U.S. refineries and cut oil processing capacity by 4.5% to 18.13 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.