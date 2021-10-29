Phillips 66 posts third-quarter profit as fuel demand rebounds By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Phillips 66 sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) – U.S. refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE:) on Friday posted a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, as demand for fuel and refined products bounced back from pandemic lows thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and easing restrictions on movement.

Energy demand has recovered swiftly from the worst days of the pandemic in 2020, and and oil prices have reached multi-year highs in recent weeks. But product demand has also increased, and that has helped boost margins.

“In refining, we saw a notable improvement in realized margins, operated well and navigated hurricane-related challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

The company’s refining business posted an adjusted pre-tax income of $184 million in the third quarter, compared with an adjusted pre-tax loss of $970 million last year and a $706 million loss in the prior quarter.

The Houston, Texas based refiner said net income stood at $402 million, or 91 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $799 million, or $1.82 per share, a year earlier.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR