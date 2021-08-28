Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

HOUSTON — Phillips 66 completed the shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday in preparation for the Sunday landfall of Hurricane Ida, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Phillips 66 spokesman Bernardo Fallas, while not mentioning the Alliance refinery specifically, said in an email on Saturday, “Everything has gone/is going as planned.” The company announced on Friday afternoon it would shut the Alliance refinery because of the threat from Ida. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Marguerita Choy)