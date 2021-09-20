Philippines’ Voyager obtains digital banking license from central bank By Reuters

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine digital and financial services firm Voyager Innovations said on Monday its subsidiary has secured a digital banking license from the central bank.
Maya Bank, the country’s sixth digital lender, will focus on the unbanked and underserved population of consumers and small businesses, the company said in a statement. Voyager’s shareholders include PLDT (NYSE:), private equity firm KKR & Co (NYSE:) Inc and China’s Tencent Holdings (OTC:) Ltd.
