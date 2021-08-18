Philippines’ UnionBank Leans to Hex Trust as Digital Asset Custodian By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Philippines’ UnionBank Leans to Hex Trust as Digital Asset Custodian



UnionBank is leaning to Hex Trust for digital asset custody services.

It aims to move into a maturing digital asset space as customers’ interest grows.

Hex Trust will give internal services to UnionBank’s employees as a test run.

UnionBank is one of the Philippines’ leading banks by total assets. Promising customers a high level of service at all times, the banking giant always ensures that they use advanced technology in their services.

Recently, UnionBank shared the news of their partnership with Hex Trust, Asia’s leading digital asset custodian.

Henry Aguda, the bank’s Chief Technology and operations Office stated:

We are excited to be the first Philippine bank to pilot a custody service for digital assets for our own employees, overseen by the BSP so that we can prepare the groundwork for a safe and protected system for customers’ digital assets.

This decision aims to test a digital asset custody service for Unionbank. Since the banking sector’s digital space is maturing, this …

Continue reading on CoinQuora