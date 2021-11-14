Philippines cbank says it may continue easy policy to support growth By Reuters

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines central bank may continue its accommodative policy stance even as it expects the economy could exceed the government’s growth target this year, its governor said on Sunday.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said full-year growth of 5% to 6% this year, above the government’s 4% to 5% target, “is attainable”.
“The BSP may continue to be patient and continue its accommodative monetary policy stance given the current domestic, external and financial developments,” Diokno told reporters ahead of a policy meeting on Nov. 18.
