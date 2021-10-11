Philippine shares soar; Malaysian ringgit rises on easing travel curbs

Philippine shares soared nearly 4% on

Monday as easing coronavirus restrictions boosted real estate

and consumer firms, while stocks in Malaysia and India added

about half a percent each.

Currencies in the region edged higher, with the Malaysian

ringgit and Singapore dollar rising on travel curb relaxations,

while the Philippine peso weakened 0.4% to mark its

second straight day of losses.

The ringgit scaled a near one-month peak and equities

advanced for a fifth consecutive day after the

government lifted interstate and international travel

restrictions from Monday.

The Singapore dollar firmed 0.2% to its highest in

two weeks, while equities touched a near two-month peak

after the government opened its borders to more countries for

quarantine-free travel.

Investors will be watching out for Singapore’s advanced

third-quarter economic growth data expected later in the week.

Analysts at OCBC Bank expect a moderation from second-quarter’s

14.7% year-on-year growth.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is likely to keep its

monetary policy settings unchanged at this juncture, but may

signal a need for recalibration in 2022, the analysts said in a

note.

A Reuters poll showed the city-state’s third-quarter

preliminary growth will be 6.6% on year.

Meanwhile, a soft U.S. payrolls figure last week did little

to alter market expectations of a tapering of bond purchases by

the U.S. Federal Reserve, pressuring risk-sensitive Asian

markets as the U.S. dollar firmed and Treasury yields jumped.

In India, the rupee slipped 0.2%, hovering near its

late-April lows after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week

kept interest rates steady at record lows and reiterated the

need to unwind pandemic-era stimulus.

“The RBI will have to exhaust and expertly manipulate its

suite of tools led by liquidity if it were to pre-empt a more

serious sell-down in the India rupee,” analysts at Mizuho Bank

said in a note on Monday.

Investors now wait for India’s September inflation data on

Tuesday. A Reuters poll of economists expect an easing in retail

inflation as moderating food prices offset a surge in the cost

of crude oil and fuel.

Philippine stocks surged 3.8% to their highest since

late January, with real estate and consumer firms boosting the

benchmark. Real estate conglomerate Ayala Land jumped

6.4% after announcing an issue of fixed-rate bonds to raise up

to 2.75 billion pesos.

Markets in South Korea, and Taiwan

were closed for a holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edges higher to

6.357%

** India says it has ample coal stocks for power sector –

** China’s Shanghai Composite Index rises as much as

0.6% to 3,614.70

** Malaysia end-Sept palm oil stocks drop 7% to 1.75 mln T –

MPOB –

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0600 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.44 -8.4 <.n2>

China 4 EC>

India -0.18 -2.7 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.07 -1.2 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.19 -3.5 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.20 -5.1 <.ps ines i>

Singapo +0.13 -2.4 <.st re i>

Thailan +0.15 -11. <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore and Sriraj Kalluvila)

