Philippine shares lead in Asia as c.bank comes into focus

Article content

The Philippines stock market rose 1%

after its central bank assured investors it had the tools to

manage the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, ahead of

a policy meeting on Thursday where it is expected to keep

interest rates steady.

Stocks in Manila and most other regional markets also

took a positive cue from Wall Street overnight as investors

reacted calmly to the Federal Reserve’s timeline to taper asset

purchases and hike interest rates.

Shares in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore