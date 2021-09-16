Philippine shares gain on upbeat data, looser virus curbs

Philippine shares eyed their best

session in two weeks and led gains among emerging Asian markets

on Thursday, as the country’s capital region transitioned to

looser movement restrictions and robust economic data aided

sentiment.

Equities in the broader region were largely subdued,

however, with declines in China overshadowing a strong overnight

lead from Wall Street.

Shares in China fell 0.7%, while South Korea

dropped 0.6% to snap a four-day rally.

Stocks in Manila snapped a three-day losing streak to

rise 0.8% and were on track for their best day since Sept. 3.

The peso, meanwhile, weakened 0.4% after two straight

sessions of gains.

The government said this week it would shift from

large-scale curbs to localized lockdowns in its capital-region

to balance economic recovery and health risks, while on

Wednesday, the nation’s cash remittances showed a 2.5% rise from

last year.

“(The) market could move north as investors take

opportunities out of the three-day decline. The growth in July

cash remittances may help spur positive sentiment,” Manila-based

brokerage Philstocks said.

Separately, the Philippine government offered $866.2 million

worth of retail dollar bonds at a price-setting auction on

Wednesday to raise extra cash for pandemic recovery, promote

bond market activity and boost foreign exchange inflows.

Uncertainty around both the U.S Federal Reserve’s timeline

for tapering asset purchases and a global economic rebound from

the pandemic prevented investors from making big bets and led to

choppy trading in Asian markets.

Regional currencies traded sideways against a largely

unchanged dollar, as market participants looked to next week’s

Fed policy meeting for indications on the bank’s hawkish tilt.

Cash-strapped Chinese real estate giant Evergrande

fell a further 9%, while blue-chip stocks shed 0.7%, a

day after weaker-than-expected economic data cast a shadow on

the country’s growth prospects.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis

points at 6.176%

** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Aboitiz Equity

Ventures Inc, up 5.36

** KOSPI on track for worst day since Sept. 9

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.06 -5.54 -0.79 10.29

China -0.02 +1.46 -0.68 4.56

India +0.02 -0.56 0.18 25.53

Indonesia +0.04 -1.37 0.03 2.22

Philippines -0.37 -3.78 0.80 -2.86

S.Korea +0.00 -7.20 -0.64 9.04

Singapore -0.06 -1.54 0.26 7.83

Taiwan +0.09 +2.89 -0.50 17.21

Thailand -0.09 -8.94 0.15 12.50

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard

Pullin)

