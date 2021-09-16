Philippine shares gain on upbeat data, looser virus curbs

Stocks in Manila snapped a three-day losing streak to

Shares in China fell 0.7%, while South Korea

however, with declines in China overshadowing a strong overnight

Equities in the broader region were largely subdued,

on Thursday, as the country’s capital region transitioned to

session in two weeks and led gains among emerging Asian markets

Philippine shares eyed their best

rise 0.8% and were on track for their best day since Sept. 3.

The peso, meanwhile, weakened 0.4% after two straight

sessions of gains.

The government said this week it would shift from

large-scale curbs to localized lockdowns in its capital-region

to balance economic recovery and health risks, while on

Wednesday, the nation’s cash remittances showed a 2.5% rise from

last year.

“(The) market could move north as investors take

opportunities out of the three-day decline. The growth in July

cash remittances may help spur positive sentiment,” Manila-based

brokerage Philstocks said.

Separately, the Philippine government offered $866.2 million

worth of retail dollar bonds at a price-setting auction on

Wednesday to raise extra cash for pandemic recovery, promote