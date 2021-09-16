Philippine shares gain on upbeat data, looser virus curbs

Article content
Philippine shares eyed their best
session in two weeks and led gains among emerging Asian markets
on Thursday, as the country’s capital region transitioned to
looser movement restrictions and robust economic data aided
sentiment.
Equities in the broader region were largely subdued,
however, with declines in China overshadowing a strong overnight
lead from Wall Street.
Shares in China fell 0.7%, while South Korea
dropped 0.6% to snap a four-day rally.
Stocks in Manila snapped a three-day losing streak to
rise 0.8% and were on track for their best day since Sept. 3.
The peso, meanwhile, weakened 0.4% after two straight
sessions of gains.
The government said this week it would shift from
large-scale curbs to localized lockdowns in its capital-region
to balance economic recovery and health risks, while on
Wednesday, the nation’s cash remittances showed a 2.5% rise from
last year.
“(The) market could move north as investors take
opportunities out of the three-day decline. The growth in July
cash remittances may help spur positive sentiment,” Manila-based
brokerage Philstocks said.
Separately, the Philippine government offered $866.2 million
worth of retail dollar bonds at a price-setting auction on
Wednesday to raise extra cash for pandemic recovery, promote
bond market activity and boost foreign exchange inflows.
Uncertainty around both the U.S Federal Reserve’s timeline
for tapering asset purchases and a global economic rebound from
the pandemic prevented investors from making big bets and led to
choppy trading in Asian markets.
Regional currencies traded sideways against a largely
unchanged dollar, as market participants looked to next week’s
Fed policy meeting for indications on the bank’s hawkish tilt.
Cash-strapped Chinese real estate giant Evergrande
fell a further 9%, while blue-chip stocks shed 0.7%, a
day after weaker-than-expected economic data cast a shadow on
the country’s growth prospects.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.3 basis
points at 6.176%
** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Aboitiz Equity
Ventures Inc, up 5.36
** KOSPI on track for worst day since Sept. 9
Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0438 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK
DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD
% % %
Japan +0.06 -5.54 -0.79 10.29
China -0.02 +1.46 -0.68 4.56
India +0.02 -0.56 0.18 25.53
Indonesia +0.04 -1.37 0.03 2.22
Philippines -0.37 -3.78 0.80 -2.86
S.Korea +0.00 -7.20 -0.64 9.04
Singapore -0.06 -1.54 0.26 7.83
Taiwan +0.09 +2.89 -0.50 17.21
Thailand -0.09 -8.94 0.15 12.50
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
