Philippine Peso’s Losing Streak Sends It Toward Two-Year Low

Article content (Bloomberg) — The Philippine peso has fallen for three straight quarters and hit a 17-month low last week. The bad news doesn’t end there. Technicals suggest the currency could test its 2019 trough by year-end, with a dovish central bank adding to the pressure. Falling real yields, equity outflows and high oil prices also conspire against the peso. The Philippine currency has unwound all of last year’s gains as surging virus infections and a stronger greenback take a toll. The peso underperformed most of its Asian peers last quarter but the authorities are likely to embrace the weakness given the boost it will deliver to exports.

Article content The peso dropped more than 4% last quarter and has bearishly breached support at 50.67, its August low. It could approach 51.81, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its October 2018 to June 2021 advance against the dollar. If it falls below that level, it may head toward 52.81 this quarter, the 76.4% retracement of the Fibonacci move which is near its 2019 low of 53.04. “USD/PHP at 51.00 signals the dollar bulls are well in control,” said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc in Manila. “Should this bullish dollar momentum persist, it could try the 51.50 levels in the near-term.” Real Yields The peso already has the central bank’s implicit nod to drop further. The expectations of businesses and consumers for the currency to depreciate against the dollar are in line with policy makers’ views, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Senior Assistant Governor Iluminada Sicat said last month.